I’ve Been Waiting For This – Steven Gerrard Excited By Rangers Star Eros Grezda

Steven Gerrard feels Rangers summer signing Eros Grezda has announced himself to the Ibrox faithful following his display against Motherwell and says he has been waiting for such a performance.



Rangers crushed Motherwell 7-1 at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership encounter on Sunday, with Grezda starting the game and helping himself to a brace.











Gerrard feels the fans have been waiting to see the £2m summer signing turn on the style and stressed a bad injury means that the winger is only really coming out of pre-season.



"It was a really strong team performance, but I've been waiting for this moment and Eros and the fans have as well", Gerrard told Rangers TV.





"Today it arrived. I think you could see, with a couple of goals and he had some moments as well…he can get better, he can improve and there is more to come, and it will come.



"He had a really bad injury in the summer and he's only now coming out of pre-season, for him.



"So I am really exicted that there is more to come from him."



With Liverpool loanee Ryan Kent currently out injured, Gerrard will be looking for Grezda to build on his promising display against Motherwell.



However, he will have to wait until 24th November for a chance to again show his best for Rangers, with the Gers now not again in action until after the international break, when they entertain Livingston.

