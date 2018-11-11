XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/11/2018 - 19:42 GMT

I’ve Been Waiting For This – Steven Gerrard Excited By Rangers Star Eros Grezda

 




Steven Gerrard feels Rangers summer signing Eros Grezda has announced himself to the Ibrox faithful following his display against Motherwell and says he has been waiting for such a performance.

Rangers crushed Motherwell 7-1 at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership encounter on Sunday, with Grezda starting the game and helping himself to a brace.




Gerrard feels the fans have been waiting to see the £2m summer signing turn on the style and stressed a bad injury means that the winger is only really coming out of pre-season.

"It was a really strong team performance, but I've been waiting for this moment and Eros and the fans have as well", Gerrard told Rangers TV.
 


"Today it arrived. I think you could see, with a couple of goals and he had some moments as well…he can get better, he can improve and there is more to come, and it will come.

"He had a really bad injury in the summer and he's only now coming out of pre-season, for him.


"So I am really exicted that there is more to come from him."

With Liverpool loanee Ryan Kent currently out injured, Gerrard will be looking for Grezda to build on his promising display against Motherwell.

However, he will have to wait until 24th November for a chance to again show his best for Rangers, with the Gers now not again in action until after the international break, when they entertain Livingston.
 