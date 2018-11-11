Kristoffer Ajer Starts – Celtic Team vs Livingston Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Livingston vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)



Celtic have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Livingston in an away Scottish Premiership fixture at the Tony Macaroni Arena.



The Bhoys scored a morale boosting win over RB Leipzig in the Europa League on Thursday night and will want to make sure they take full advantage of Premiership leaders Hearts losing against Kilmarnock on Saturday.











Manager Brendan Rodgers names Scott Bain in goal, while in defence he picks a central pairing of Dedryck Boyata and Kristoffer Ajer.



Further up the pitch the Bhoys boss selects Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic and Ryan Christie in midfield, while James Forrest and Scott Sinclair support striker Odsonne Edouard.



If Rodgers needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where options available include Jonny Hayes and Lewis Morgan.



Celtic Team vs Livingston



Bain, Lustig, Boyata, Ajer, Tierney, McGregor, Rogic, Christie, Forrest, Sinclair, Edouard



Substitutes: Hazard, Hendry, Hayes, Morgan, Mulumbu, Benkovic, Ralston

