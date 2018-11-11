Marco Silva Changed His Spots At Stamford Bridge, Former Chelsea Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea centre-back Jason Cundy feels Everton deserve credit for changing their approach under Marco Silva and holding the Blues to a draw.



Chelsea were looking to get the better of the Toffees at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League encounter, but were left frustrated as Silva's men kept a clean sheet and headed back to Merseyside with a 0-0 draw.











Cundy feels Silva has regularly been guilty of pushing his sides forward and leaving gaps at the back which opposing teams can exploit.



But at Stamford Bridge, the former Chelsea man noted Everton were under strict instructions not to gamble, though thinks when they did push forward they looked a dangerous outfit.





"I think we have to give them a bit of credit here", Cundy said on Chelsea TV, analysing the draw.



"I've seen Marco Silva's sides a lot and I like him, but if there is one criticism of his teams and the way they set up, in particular, it is that they overcompensate going forward and leave gaps at the back.



"Today he was the other way and he made sure that back door was shut.



"When they did go forward they looked quite dangerous, but they didn't overcommit."



Chelsea enjoyed 69 per cent possession in the game and had four shots on target, while Everton managed to hit the target just once.



The Blues will take on Tottenham next, after the international break, while Everton play Cardiff City.

