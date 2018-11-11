XRegister
06 October 2016

11/11/2018 - 13:16 GMT

Mateo Kovacic Starts – Chelsea Team vs Everton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Everton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:15 (UK time)

Chelsea have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to entertain Marco Silva's Everton side in a Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. 

Maurizio Sarri's side booked their spot in the last 32 of the Europa League in midweek by winning away at BATE Borisov, with the Chelsea boss fielding a strong side in Belarus.




The Blues know they can hit 30 points from 12 games if they beat Everton today, and would head into the international break in fine fettle.

Sarri has expensive summer signing Kepa in goal, while for the central defensive pairing he trusts in David Luiz and Antonio Ruidger. In midfield, the Chelsea boss picks N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, while in attack he has Willian, Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata.

If the Chelsea manager needs to change things then he has options on the bench, including Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud.

 


Chelsea Team vs Everton

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Ruidger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Willian, Hazard, Morata

Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, Zappacosta, Fabregas, Barkley, Pedro, Giroud
 