Matteo Guendouzi On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Wolves Confirmed

Fixture: Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Arsenal have announced their starting side and substitutes to entertain Nuno's Wolves side at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League game this afternoon.



The Gunners have seen their winning run halted in recent games and are now on a run of just one win in their last four matches across all competitions.











Danny Welbeck is out with an ankle injury, while Stephan Lichtsteiner has a muscle issue.



Arsenal boss Unai Emery picks Bernd Leno in goal, while at the back his central pairing is between Rob Holding and Shkodran Mustafi. Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka play, while Alex Iwobi and Mesut Ozil also start. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are goal threats.



If the Spaniard needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Matteo Guendouzi and Aaron Ramsey.



Arsenal Team vs Wolves



Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Kolasinac, Torreira, Xhaka, Iwobi, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette



Substitutes: Cech, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Mkhitaryan, Nketiah

