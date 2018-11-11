Motherwell Players Won’t Forget – Steven Gerrard Pleased To See Rangers Inflict Psychological Damage

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has delighted in his side drubbing Motherwell 7-1 at Ibrox, revealing that he wants to put negative memories in the minds of opposing players.



Gerrard was looking for Rangers to bounce back following a Thursday night defeat away in Russia against Spartak Moscow and his men made the perfect start, with Scott Arfield scoring after just eight minutes.











Motherwell drew level in the 25th minute when Curtis Main struck, but when Carl McHugh was sent off for a second yellow card and James Tavernier converted the penalty in the 35th minute, the visitors were up against it.



They conceded just one further goal in the first half when Alfredo Morelos scored in the 38th minute, but the floodgates opened in the second half as goals from Glenn Middleton, Arfield again and Eros Grezda (two) gave Motherwell a hiding at Ibrox.





Gerrard was pleased with what he saw and knows the Motherwell players will remember it the next time they visit Ibrox.



"I never want my players to think about the scoreline, I always want them to push and keep going and, if we get the chance, put teams to the sword", Gerrard said on Rangers TV, when noting his side were 3-1 up at the break against ten men.



"That's what football's about.



"And because they leave here with that thing at the back of their head they always have a memory of the last time they played at Ibrox.



"They are the memories we want people to go home with."



Rangers now head into the international break with a spring in their step and sitting third in the Scottish Premiership.

