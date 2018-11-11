Nikola Katic Starts – Rangers Team vs Motherwell Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Motherwell

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have announced their team and substitutes to play host to Motherwell at Ibrox in a Scottish Premiership clash this afternoon.



The Gers went down to a 4-3 defeat at Spartak Moscow in the Europa League and now switch their attention to domestic matters, where they sit in just fifth place in the league standings.











Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is without winger Ryan Kent, who is sidelined.



Gerrard picks Allan McGregor in goal, while in defence for his centre-back pairing he opts for Nikola Katic and Joe Worrall. Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield and Ovie Ejaria line up in midfield, while Eros Grezda and Glenn Middleton support Alfredo Morelos.



The Rangers manager has options on the bench to change things against Motherwell and can turn to the likes of Kyle Lafferty and Jordan Rossiter.



Connor Goldson is not in the matchday squad.



Rangers Team vs Motherwell



McGregor, Tavernier, Worrall, Katic, Halliday, Jack, Arfield, Ejaria, Middleton, Grezda, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Flanagan, McAuley, Rossiter, McCrorie, Atakayi, Lafferty

