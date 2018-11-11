No Paul Pogba – Manchester United Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Manchester United have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon's Manchester derby against Manchester City.



Jose Mourinho's men have won their last three games in all competitions, including a surprise win away at Juventus in the Champions League.











Diogo Dalot remains out of action for the trip to the Etihad, while Paul Pogba is also not involved.



Mourinho has David de Gea in goal, while in defence he plumps for a centre-back pairing of Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof. In midfield, the Red Devils have Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera, along with Marouane Fellaini. Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford support Anthony Martial.



The Manchester United boss has a bench packed with options if he needs to make changes, including Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.



Manchester United Team vs Manchester City



De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Rashford, Martial



Substitutes: Romero, Darmian, Jones, Fred, Mata, Sanchez, Lukaku

