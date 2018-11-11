XRegister
06 October 2016

11/11/2018 - 14:51 GMT

Not Good, Broken Eye Socket – Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers Gives Kristoffer Ajer Update

 




Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Kristoffer Ajer appears to have broken his eye socket.

Rodgers named Ajer in the heart of his defence for Celtic's visit to Livingston on Sunday, but the centre-back had to be replaced by Filip Benkovic in the 72nd minute of the 0-0 draw.




The Celtic boss provided an update on Ajer after the final whistle and told Celtic TV: "He looks like he's broken his eye socket.

"It isn't so good.
 


"It was just unfortunate, so he's in a lot of pain."

And Rodgers expects Ajer to need to go under the knife, adding: "He will probably require surgery on it."


It remains to be seen for how long Ajer will be out of action for, but Celtic head into the international break, meaning they are not now next in action until 24th November, when they head to take on Hamilton in a league encounter.

Despite being held to a draw by Livingston, Celtic have gone to top spot in the Premiership standings on goal difference and have a game in hand on second placed Hearts.
 