Odsonne Edouard Should Be Doing Better – Former Scotland Star Criticises Celtic Hitman

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller has criticised Odsonne Edouard for his performance in Celtic's 0-0 draw at Livingston.



With Celtic having produced an impressive display to beat RB Leipzig in the Europa League in midweek, hopes were high amongst Bhoys fans that they would sweep aside Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.











But Brendan Rodgers' men came up short and had to settle for a 0-0 draw, albeit the point being good enough to put Celtic top of the league on goal difference.



Miller, who scored for Dundee in their 1-1 draw with St Mirren on Saturday, thinks Edouard's quality means he should be doing better against Livingston.





He said on BBC Sportsound: "Odsonne Edouard's had a really quiet afternoon.



"I appreciate it's tough to play against this backline, but with these opportunities on the counter-attack, it's the best opportunity you have for tearing Livingston apart.



"A player of his quality should be doing better than that", Miller added.



Celtic enjoyed 58 per cent possession at the Tony Macaroni Arena and registered 17 efforts at goal, with six on target.



They still move top of the Premiership standings heading into the international break however.

