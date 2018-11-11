XRegister
11/11/2018 - 22:12 GMT

PHOTO: We Will Keep Working, Leeds Star Vows Bounceback




Leeds United attacker Ezgjan Alioski has promised the fans that the Whites are going to put in hard work to bounce back following their heavy defeat at West Brom.

Clinical finishing by the West Brom attackers, coupled with mistakes from the Leeds players, resulted in the Whites losing 4-1 at the Hawthorns as they dropped outside the automatic promotion spots to third in the Championship table.




It was the first time that Marcelo Bielsa’s side had conceded three or more goals this season and Alioski conceded the result was a blow, but is sure the side will work together and try to bounce back after the international break.

Alioski wrote on Twitter: “That was not the result we came for. But we keep working and keep trying to get it right!
 


“Thank you to all the travelling support!”

Leeds are now three points behind Norwich City, who lead the rest of the teams in the Championship.


Bielsa’s side will have home comforts in their next two Championship games, after back to back away games against Wigan Athletic and West Brom.
 