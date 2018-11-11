XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/11/2018 - 15:23 GMT

Solid At Back – Liverpool Star Hails Defence’s Role In Fulham Win




Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson believes the Reds must hail their solidity at the back during their 2-0 win against Fulham in the Premier League.

Fulham had good chances to open the scoring in the first half and had a goal chalked off for offside as Liverpool did not have it all their own way at Anfield.




Some quick thinking by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson saw Jurgen Klopp’s side catch Fulham off-guard for the first goal as the Brazilian started a move that was finished by Mohamed Salah, who calmly slotted the ball past Sergio Rico.

Fulham had a total of eight shots, but six of them came in the first half as Liverpool’s defence was tested by the Cottagers’ free-flowing attack.
 


Robertson reflected on the difficult first half and said the defensive solidity the Reds have shown this season helped them keep a clean sheet and control the game in the second half.

"We scored a lot of goals last season but this season we have been solid at the back as well", he told BT Sport.


"It was a difficult first half, but in the second half I thought we controlled it", Robertson said after the game.

With the win, Liverpool continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League and have conceded just five times in 12 league games.

 