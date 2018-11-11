Solid At Back – Liverpool Star Hails Defence’s Role In Fulham Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson believes the Reds must hail their solidity at the back during their 2-0 win against Fulham in the Premier League.



Fulham had good chances to open the scoring in the first half and had a goal chalked off for offside as Liverpool did not have it all their own way at Anfield.











Some quick thinking by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson saw Jurgen Klopp’s side catch Fulham off-guard for the first goal as the Brazilian started a move that was finished by Mohamed Salah, who calmly slotted the ball past Sergio Rico.



Fulham had a total of eight shots, but six of them came in the first half as Liverpool’s defence was tested by the Cottagers’ free-flowing attack.





Robertson reflected on the difficult first half and said the defensive solidity the Reds have shown this season helped them keep a clean sheet and control the game in the second half.



"We scored a lot of goals last season but this season we have been solid at the back as well", he told BT Sport.



"It was a difficult first half, but in the second half I thought we controlled it", Robertson said after the game.



With the win, Liverpool continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League and have conceded just five times in 12 league games.