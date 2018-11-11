Somehow, Some Way, He Stayed On – Former Leeds Star Puzzled By Substitutions At West Brom

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has admitted he was baffled by the substitutions Marcelo Bielsa made during Leeds United's 4-1 defeat at West Brom on Saturday.



Leeds were feeling positive about their visit to the Hawthorns and headed south to lock horns with Darren Moore's men top of the Championship table and looking to make a statement.











But they wilted under the heat of West Brom's attack and crumbled, conceding four goals and heading back to Elland Road empty handed.



Bielsa tried to change the game with his substitutes, bringing on Tyler Roberts for Kemar Roofe in the 66th minute, Jack Harrison for Barry Douglas in the 73rd minute and Samu Saiz for Mateusz Klich in the 78th minute.





Whelan says he could not get his head around the changes, especially as Ezgjan Alioski stayed on.



"I was puzzled by the substitutes", he admitted on BBC Radio Leeds.



"I thought Roofe, if you're going to be in a game, you keep two strikers on and go 4-4-2, get Tyler Roberts up front with him or just one of them playing off the other.



"Saiz, yes for Klich, but I do not understand why Alioski is still on the field. He's done absolutely zero.



"He didn't do that much against Wigan either.



"But somehow, some way, he keeps staying on the field", Whelan added.



The defeat has seen Leeds drop to third place in the Championship standings, but the Whites are only three points off leaders Norwich City and one behind second placed Middlesbrough.

