Tottenham Hotspur Granted Wembley Extension At Reduced Capacity

Tottenham Hotspur have been granted an extension that allows them to continue using Wembley as their home stadium indefinitely, but at a reduced capacity of 51,000.



The club revealed in October that they will play their remaining home games in 2018 at Wembley, but now have the option to play the entire 2018/19 season at Wembley as there is still no fixed date on when their new stadium will be completed.











The club released a statement on Sunday that revealed that they will cap the capacity at 51,000 after the clash against Chelsea on 24th November in the Premier League.



The statement read: “Whilst Wembley National Stadium Ltd has been able to assign us a number of full capacity games, the restriction on the number of full capacity events available to WNSL each year means that our remaining Premier League fixtures after Chelsea will be capped at 51,000 unless otherwise advised.





“Special dispensation was granted by Brent Council for the 2017/18 season for WNSL to be permitted to increase the number of events at full capacity as a result of our temporary relocation for the entire season.



“As a contingency measure to ensure we can stage our matches whilst we await certainty on the exact opening date of our new stadium, the club has reached agreement with WNSL to host any additional home games that we may have to play at Wembley Stadium.



“Additionally, WNSL will submit a planning application to Brent Council for a variation on the cap for our games in the event we require them.



"The application will be for games to be at a capacity of 62,000, with additional limited exceptions at 90,000.”



Spurs were initially set to begin the 2017/18 season in the new White Hart Lane, but delays in construction of the 62,000 seater stadium have forced the club into an extended stay at Wembley.



Tottenham’s clash against Chelsea will come immediately after a two-week international break.