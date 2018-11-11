We Really Hurt Leeds United In Transitions – West Brom Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom forward Hal Robson-Kanu thinks that the Baggies made the best use of their opportunities during transitions after humbling Leeds United 4-1 on Saturday in the Championship.



Robson-Kanu opened the scoring for West Brom in the 51st minute as the Baggies countered from their own half following a Leeds chance at the other end.











Marcelo Bielsa’s side are well-known for their aggressive approach, but West Brom showed they too can press, when Matt Phillips hurried Mateusz Klich to win possession in Leeds’s half before firing a shot past Bailey Peacock-Farrell to make it 2-0.



The Baggies scored two further goals to lead 4-0, before the visitors got a consolation and Robson-Kanu thinks Leeds could not deal with West Brom’s transitional play.





“We really hurt them on the transitions today", he told his club's official site after the match.



“Jay [Rodriguez] slid me in and I just focused on hitting the ball across the goal and into the side of the net.



“Our focus now is firmly set on keeping this momentum going."



The win helped West Brom end a four-game winless run heading into the international break as the Baggies climbed up to fifth in the Championship table.



Leeds, on the other hand, dropped down to third in the table and are just two points ahead of West Brom.