When We Get Teams At Ibrox It’s Totally Different – Rangers Midfielder

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield feels it is a whole different ball game for the Gers when they turn out at Ibrox, after Steven Gerrard's men thrashed Motherwell 7-1.



Motherwell were reduced to ten men in the first half and despite going in 3-1 up at the half time break, Rangers did not ease off, kicking on and handing out a big beating to the visitors.











Rangers have struggled on the road this season, but flourished at Ibrox, and they headed into the game on the back of a 4-3 defeat in Russia against Spartak Moscow in the Europa League.



For Arfield, Rangers are a different animal at home, but he stressed they must also make sure they dominate away.





"We know when we get teams here it’s going to be completely different game", Arfield told Rangers TV.



"We can dominate the ball and what we do at Ibrox, we need to do that more professionally when we go away from home and be diligent within our work.



"We did it last week at St Mirren and we nearly done it at Spartak, a couple of dodgy goals took it away from us.



"But going forward we are a force and on a special day like this for all the fans to come, it’s a magnificent day for everybody."



Rangers have another two home games lined up after the international break, with Livingston due to visit in the Scottish Premiership and Villarreal arriving for a Europa League contest.

