Xherdan Shaqiri Starts – Liverpool Team vs Fulham Confirmed

Fixture: Liverpool vs Fulham

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have revealed the starting eleven they are putting on the pitch to play host to struggling Fulham in a Premier League clash at Anfield this afternoon.



The Reds suffered a shock defeat in the Champions League away at Red Star Belgrade in midweek and Jurgen Klopp's side drew on their last Premier League outing, at Arsenal.











The Merseyside giants would move up to the top of the league, even if only temporarily, if they can take all three points off Fulham.



Klopp selects Alisson in goal, while for his centre-back pairing he plumps for Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk. Xherdan Shaqiri slots into midfield with Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum, while Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are up top.



If Klopp needs to make changes against the Cottagers then he can look to his bench, where options available include Daniel Sturridge and Naby Keita.



Liverpool Team vs Fulham



Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Shaqiri, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane



Substitutes: Mignolet, Lovren, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Sturridge, Moreno

