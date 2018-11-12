Felipe Anderson Has Taste For Goals, Former Top Flight Attacker Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks believes that West Ham playmaker Felipe Anderson has developed a taste for scoring goals, which was evident from the weekend game against Huddersfield Town.



The 25-year-old scored the only goal of the match in the 74th minute on Saturday as his team managed a 1-1 draw.











The goal was in fact Anderson's fourth in the league, following on from his brace against Burnley, and Crooks is confident that it is proof that Anderson has already developed a knack for finding the back of the net.



"It became very clear to me in the early exchanges against Huddersfield that the Brazilian had developed a taste for scoring goals after his double against Burnley last weekend and so it proved against the Terriers", Crooks wrote in his BBC column.





"Anderson spent the entire game looking for goals and could have had a hat-trick.



"The one he settled for wasn't bad either."



The Brazilian has also managed two appearances in the EFL Cup, setting up one goal for his team-mates.



Anderson became West Ham's record signing this summer, with the Hammers roping him in for an initial fee of £36m from Lazio.



The player will now enjoy the international break, following which his team will return to action on 24th November to take on leaders Manchester City.

