I’ll Be Going There With My Coaches – Mauricio Pochettino Reveals International Break Plans

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that his assistant Jesus Perez and goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez will travel with him to Barcelona for a conference during the upcoming international break.



Pochettino’s side managed a narrow 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday as a Juan Foyth goal was enough for the Lilywhites to come away from Selhurst Park with the three points.











Spurs remained fourth in the Premier League table, but closed the gap on the clubs above them.



Speaking to the press in the aftermath of the win against Crystal Palace, Pochettino looked ahead to the international break and said training will be difficult as a majority of the squad will be on international duty, while revealing that he will use the break to talk to Catalan coaches about the Premier League.





“A lot of players are going to be on international duty and it is difficult", he told a press conference.



“Personally I’ll go with Jesus and Toni because on Friday we have a conference in Barcelona.



“We are going to talk about football, the Catalan Federation asked us to go there and talk with the Catalan coaches and I think it is a great opportunity to share with us, explain how the Premier League is and Tottenham.



"But until then we are going to work on the training ground as normal”, Pochettino added.



Tottenham have a tough run of games after the international break and the coaching staff will hope the players return from the break without picking up any injuries.



Spurs are next in action against Chelsea.

