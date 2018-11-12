I’ll Make West Ham Always Think With Winning Mentality – Manuel Pellegrini

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini feels that the Hammers will always line-up for games with the thought of trying to knit a winning mentality together irrespective of their opponents on the day.



The Hammers came from behind to secure a point at the Kirklees Stadium against Huddersfield Town when Alex Pritchard’s opening goal for the Terriers was cancelled out by a second half strike from Felipe Anderson.











West Ham failed to build on their commendable success over Burnley, but continue to steer clear from the relegation scrap after what was a torrid start to the new campaign.



Pellegrini, who took over in the summer, admitted that West Ham will always line-up for games so as to try and win it irrespective of the stature or reputation of the opposition.





“I prefer teams that start the game thinking to win it and not just to have a good result, no matter who you’re playing”, Pellegrini told the club’s official website.



“That’s why I try to put creative and technical players in the starting XI and maybe in the beginning it’s not so easy to trust in what you’re doing, especially in teams that are not used to playing that way, but I think that we are improving a lot.



“At the end of the season this team will be in a better position that it is at the moment and we will always think with a winning mentality to get as high in the table as we can.”



West Ham will play a behind-closed-doors friendly with Championship outfit Brentford during the international break before returning to action in the Premier League against Manchester City at the London Stadium in two weeks.

