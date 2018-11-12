XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/11/2018 - 11:07 GMT

I’ll Make West Ham Always Think With Winning Mentality – Manuel Pellegrini

 




West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini feels that the Hammers will always line-up for games with the thought of trying to knit a winning mentality together irrespective of their opponents on the day.

The Hammers came from behind to secure a point at the Kirklees Stadium against Huddersfield Town when Alex Pritchard’s opening goal for the Terriers was cancelled out by a second half strike from Felipe Anderson.




West Ham failed to build on their commendable success over Burnley, but continue to steer clear from the relegation scrap after what was a torrid start to the new campaign.

Pellegrini, who took over in the summer, admitted that West Ham will always line-up for games so as to try and win it irrespective of the stature or reputation of the opposition.
 


“I prefer teams that start the game thinking to win it and not just to have a good result, no matter who you’re playing”, Pellegrini told the club’s official website.

“That’s why I try to put creative and technical players in the starting XI and maybe in the beginning it’s not so easy to trust in what you’re doing, especially in teams that are not used to playing that way, but I think that we are improving a lot.


“At the end of the season this team will be in a better position that it is at the moment and we will always think with a winning mentality to get as high in the table as we can.”

West Ham will play a behind-closed-doors friendly with Championship outfit Brentford during the international break before returning to action in the Premier League against Manchester City at the London Stadium in two weeks.
 