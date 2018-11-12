I’ll Watch Rangers All The Time After I Leave, Gers Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Daniel Candeias has revealed that he will follow the Gers even after he has left the club.



Candeias moved to Rangers in the summer of 2017 and has gone on to make 42 appearances for the club since then, scoring seven goals in the process.











The 30-year old has played in Portugal, Germany, Spain, France and Turkey, while he is now in Scotland turning out for Rangers.



Asked if he will follow Rangers after he retires, Candeias told Rangers TV: "Of course because now the team is my team.





“I like so much playing at Rangers.



" Of course, when I go to another team I will like to watch all the time."



The Portuguese has made eight Scottish Premiership appearances so far this season and has scored two goals.



Candeias missed Rangers’ last Premiership game against Motherwell on Sunday as he was serving a ban following a red card against St. Mirren the previous weekend.



Rangers scored seven goals against Motherwell and emerged 7-1 winners as they moved on to the same goal difference as leaders Celtic and up to third in the table.

