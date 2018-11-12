I’m Getting The Best Coaching – Celtic Star On Being Able To Stay Sharp

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic custodian Scott Bain feels he is getting the best goalkeeping coaching at the club after making his first Scottish Premiership appearance in the 0-0 draw against Livingston on Sunday.



Bain started in place of Craig Gordon, who was ruled out of the game with an injury, and kept a clean sheet in his first league match of the season for the Hoops.











Despite the lack of regular minutes on the pitch, Bain feels that rubbing shoulders with Gordon in training and the facilities at Celtic have kept him sharp mentally and physically.



“It’s not really been a case of me playing lots of games to get sharp, I’m training with the best players in the league every day.





“I’ve got the best goalkeeping coaching and I’ve got people like Craig Gordon to train with every day", Bain told the club's official site.



“Mentally I’m sharp, physically I’m sharp and I’ve got all the facilities there that can keep me ticking over until I need to play."



The Hoops were held to a 0-0 draw by a dogged Livingston defence on Sunday and Bain did not have much to do at the other end.



Livingston could muster only two shots on target as Bain had a comfortable afternoon in goal.



The draw took Celtic to the top of the table before the international break as Hearts lost their game against Kilmarnock on Saturday.