I’m Happy To Play Alongside Anyone – Virgil van Dijk Hails Liverpool’s Options

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk insists that he is enjoying his time on the pitch with the Reds and it does not matter who plays alongside him.



The Dutchman has linked up with Joe Gomez in the heart of Liverpool's defence this season, though he has on occasion played alongside Dejan Lovren, while Joel Matip is another central option.











In the match against Fulham this weekend Lovren had to settle for a place on the bench, while Matip was not in the matchday squad; Gomez started with Van Dijk.



Van Dijk insists that the current scenario shows the strength his team possess, while he is happy to play alongside Gomez when the youngster is selected.





“I am just enjoying playing for Liverpool, it doesn’t really matter who is standing next to me", Van Dijk told his club's official website.



“I am happy to be out there; we have great centre-backs and even Joel is not even on the bench and that says a lot about our squad as well.



“Me and Joe are getting along really well outside the pitch and that helps on the pitch as well.



"We are winning games so we are doing pretty well and have made a better start than last season.”



The Reds will now enjoy a international break next week, followed by which they will be visiting Watford on 24th November.

