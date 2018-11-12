Injured Anthony Martial To Play No Part For France

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will play no part for France over the international break.



Martial has been included in the France squad by coach Didier Deschamps and on Monday reported for international duty, following his game on Sunday for the Red Devils.











But, according to French radio station RMC, Martial has hurt his adductors and will play no part for France over the break.



The forward could now return to Manchester United for treatment and it remains to be seen how serious the injury issue is.





He completed all 90 minutes of Manchester United's 3-1 derby defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Sunday.



Martial scored the only goal of the game for the Red Devils, from the penalty spot in the 58th minute.



France are in action over the international break against the Netherlands in a UEFA Nations League game, and against Uruguay in a friendly encounter, and will now take on both without Martial.

