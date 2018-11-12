XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/11/2018 - 13:25 GMT

Injured Anthony Martial To Play No Part For France

 




Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will play no part for France over the international break.

Martial has been included in the France squad by coach Didier Deschamps and on Monday reported for international duty, following his game on Sunday for the Red Devils.




But, according to French radio station RMC, Martial has hurt his adductors and will play no part for France over the break.

The forward could now return to Manchester United for treatment and it remains to be seen how serious the injury issue is.
 


He completed all 90 minutes of Manchester United's 3-1 derby defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Sunday.

Martial scored the only goal of the game for the Red Devils, from the penalty spot in the 58th minute.


France are in action over the international break against the Netherlands in a UEFA Nations League game, and against Uruguay in a friendly encounter, and will now take on both without Martial.
 