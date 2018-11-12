XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/11/2018 - 17:08 GMT

Manchester City Won’t Win Every Game 5-0 – Liverpool Star Not Losing Heart

 




Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is not losing heart despite seeing title rivals Manchester City in superb form, insisting the Citizens will not win every game 5-0.

The defending champions currently lead the charts with 32 points from 12 games, scoring as many as 36 goals, nine of which came in their last two league matches.




The Reds, who are placed second with 30 points and have scored 23 goals so far in their 12 games, will have to be resilient and consistent in order to topple the Citizens from their top spot, Van Dijk believes.

According to the Dutchman, Pep Guardiola's side are not going to win every game 5-0 and will have tough games, just like any other team in the league.
 


Asked about Liverpool's chances of winning the title, the defender told his club's official website: “That is something we still need to see.

“[City] are the champions and the best team in the league, but we will try everything to be as good as we can.


“We don’t have to look at others, we want to look at the games we have and the next challenge we have as Liverpool is Watford away, which is going to be tough.

“The season is very long.

"[City] are not going to win every game 5-0 and are going to have tough games like everyone else.”

Liverpool's next game will be against Watford following the international break.
 