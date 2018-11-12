Manchester City Won’t Win Every Game 5-0 – Liverpool Star Not Losing Heart

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is not losing heart despite seeing title rivals Manchester City in superb form, insisting the Citizens will not win every game 5-0.



The defending champions currently lead the charts with 32 points from 12 games, scoring as many as 36 goals, nine of which came in their last two league matches.











The Reds, who are placed second with 30 points and have scored 23 goals so far in their 12 games, will have to be resilient and consistent in order to topple the Citizens from their top spot, Van Dijk believes.



According to the Dutchman, Pep Guardiola's side are not going to win every game 5-0 and will have tough games, just like any other team in the league.





Asked about Liverpool's chances of winning the title, the defender told his club's official website: “That is something we still need to see.



“[City] are the champions and the best team in the league, but we will try everything to be as good as we can.



“We don’t have to look at others, we want to look at the games we have and the next challenge we have as Liverpool is Watford away, which is going to be tough.



“The season is very long.



"[City] are not going to win every game 5-0 and are going to have tough games like everyone else.”



Liverpool's next game will be against Watford following the international break.

