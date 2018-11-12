Marcelo Bielsa Sends Gift To Former Liverpool Star Maxi Rodriguez

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star Maxi Rodriguez has been given a signed Leeds United shirt by Marcelo Bielsa, as the Argentine boss honours the Newell's Old Boys legend following his Uruguayan title win.



Newell's Old Boys continue to be the club close to Bielsa's heart and he recently hit the headlines when he donated £1.9m to the Argentine club to help build a new training facility.











The club already play at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa, the ground being renamed in 2009.



Rodriguez, best known to English football for his two-and-a-half-year spell at Liverpool, started his career at Newell's Old Boys and returned to the club after the end of his Anfield stint, in 2012.



From one #Newells legend to another.



Maxi Rodríguez received a signed @LUFC shirt sent to him by Marcelo Bielsa. pic.twitter.com/Y2Ij7yCuOx — Newell's Old Boys – English (@Newells_en) November 12, 2018



And Bielsa, who has Leeds flying in the Championship, has tipped his hat to his fellow Newell's Old Boys legend.



The Leeds boss has sent Rodriguez a signed Leeds United shirt.



Rodriguez is still playing at the age of 37, in Uruguay for Penarol and has just won the title, and it remains to be seen if he might offer Bielsa advice about the Premier League if Leeds win promotion.



He made 73 appearances for Liverpool, including 57 in the Premier League, and scored 17 goals.

