Maurizio Sarri Must Use International Break To Do This – Chelsea Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Clive Walker wants Maurizio Sarri to use the international break to prepare for the busy fixture schedule coming up, which he knows the Italian is unused to.



Sarri's Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw on Sunday against Everton and are not now next in action until 24th November, when a trip to rivals Tottenham Hotspur awaits.











Chelsea then finish off November by playing PAOK Salonika in the Europa League, before a hugely hectic December.



The Blues play Fulham, Wolves, Manchester City, Vidi FC, Brighton, Bournemouth, Leicester, Chelsea and Crystal Palace in the final month of the year.





Walker says that Sarri is not used to such a packed schedule with no winter break and he is keen for the Chelsea boss to use the current international break to organise for what is to come.



"We are used to this, but the only person who's not used to this is Maurizio Sarri", he said on Chelsea TV.



"This would be a good time for him to organise, talk to the players, sit them down, keep them calm and steady.



"But it's something he's got to learn about."



When December finishes, Chelsea then play Southampton on 2nd January, and Sarri will be hoping his squad can emerge in good shape for the second half of the season.

