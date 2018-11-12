Maurizio Sarri Revolution Needs This For Next Step – Chelsea Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has stressed how vital it is that the Blues finish in the Premier League's top four this season in order to be able to then put into practice the next part of Maurizio Sarri's revolution.



The west Londoners were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Everton in the Premier League on Sunday as they failed to score at Stamford Bridge for the first time since Sarri took charge in the summer.











Chelsea’s slip-up meant that they slipped to third in the league table after Liverpool had registered a win over Fulham at Anfield earlier in the day.



Nevin, who was an influential figure at Stamford Bridge during his playing career, makes no bones about just how important a top four finish is for the Blues.





And he feels Chelsea are so well placed to secure Champions League football because they have a defence doing exceptionally well under Sarri.



“It comes down to one thing”, Nevin told Chelsea TV.



“We have got a situation where we need this season to finish top four so that the next part of the plan going forward for Sarri can be built upon.



“That might be one or two more players that are more suited to the system.



“Looking at the results around us and how they are going at this moment, I still think we're on track for top four.



“The biggest reason for it? Our defence. It's looking magnificent at the moment.”



Chelsea continue to remain as the only unbeaten side in Europe’s top-five leagues across all competitions so far this term.

