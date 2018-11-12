Newcastle United Target Indicates He Isn’t Planning To Leave Eintracht Frankfurt

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United target Sebastien Haller has indicated he is not planning to leave Eintracht Frankfurt in the January transfer window.



Haller has emerged as a top target for Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez, who wants to add to his firepower in the new year.











The striker, who was attracting interest from Newcastle in 2016 when he was still on the books at FC Utrecht, is also on Lyon's radar.



But Haller, who scored the final goal of Eintracht Frankfurt's 3-0 win over Schalke on Sunday, has indicated he is not planning a mid-season move.





"We are better than last season", Haller told German magazine Kicker.



"If we continue this way [we could make Europe]", he added, in a sign he is planning to stay for the campaign.



Eintracht Frankfurt are up to sixth in the Bundesliga standings, just a point below Bayern Munich, but Haller does not want his team-mates to spend time looking at the table.



"We cannot put pressure on ourselves", the striker said.



"We have to focus on our performances and not on the table."



Haller has hit the back of the net eight times in just eleven Bundesliga appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, while the 24-year-old has also provided five assists for his team-mates.

