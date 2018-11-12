XRegister
X
12/11/2018 - 23:15 GMT

Newcastle’s Fitness Work Making Salomon Rondon Lean And Mean Feels Former Top Flight Attacker

 




Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks believes that Newcastle United's fitness programme for Salomon Rondon seems to be working, with the player looking much "leaner and meaner".

The 29-year-old joined the Magpies on a season-long loan deal in August from West Brom, with Dwight Gayle moving in the opposite direction.




He has since managed a total of three goals in eight overall appearances, also setting up one more for his team-mates.

Crooks, who had previously seen Rondon at West Brom, insists that the Venezuelan was one who was a willing runner, but lacked goals.
 


But at Newcastle, Rondon has found goals, as was evident in the match against Bournemouth at the weekend, where he contributed with a brace, helping his side to a 2-1 win.

"I saw a lot of Salomon Rondon at West Brom and I came to the conclusion that here was a willing runner who was a little goal shy", Crooks wrote in his BBC column.


"Well, against Bournemouth the Newcastle striker put that notion to bed with two well-taken goals.

"His second was especially impressive, although he should have had a hat-trick.

"I also noticed that the Venezuela international is sporting a new figure. A much leaner and meaner Rondon.

"Rafael Benitez appears to have got hold of the striker and put him through a serious fitness programme.

"It looks like it's working."

Rondon's double against Bournemouth helped his side secure their second win in a row, helping them move out of the relegation zone and climb up to 14th spot in the league table.

Benitez's side will visit Burnley next on 26th November.
 