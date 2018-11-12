Newcastle’s Fitness Work Making Salomon Rondon Lean And Mean Feels Former Top Flight Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks believes that Newcastle United's fitness programme for Salomon Rondon seems to be working, with the player looking much "leaner and meaner".



The 29-year-old joined the Magpies on a season-long loan deal in August from West Brom, with Dwight Gayle moving in the opposite direction.











He has since managed a total of three goals in eight overall appearances, also setting up one more for his team-mates.



Crooks, who had previously seen Rondon at West Brom, insists that the Venezuelan was one who was a willing runner, but lacked goals.





But at Newcastle, Rondon has found goals, as was evident in the match against Bournemouth at the weekend, where he contributed with a brace, helping his side to a 2-1 win.



"I saw a lot of Salomon Rondon at West Brom and I came to the conclusion that here was a willing runner who was a little goal shy", Crooks wrote in his BBC column.



"Well, against Bournemouth the Newcastle striker put that notion to bed with two well-taken goals.



"His second was especially impressive, although he should have had a hat-trick.



"I also noticed that the Venezuela international is sporting a new figure. A much leaner and meaner Rondon.



"Rafael Benitez appears to have got hold of the striker and put him through a serious fitness programme.



"It looks like it's working."



Rondon's double against Bournemouth helped his side secure their second win in a row, helping them move out of the relegation zone and climb up to 14th spot in the league table.



Benitez's side will visit Burnley next on 26th November.

