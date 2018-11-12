No Need To Take Job Now – Former Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed he is only planning to return to the dugout next summer as taking charge of a team midway through a campaign is not ideal.



Conte, who parted ways with Chelsea in the summer, is currently still on the Blues' payroll, having not yet settled his legal dispute with the side.











The Italian was courted by Real Madrid last month and was touted to take over from Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked following Los Blancos’ defeat in El Clasico.



However, Real Madrid Castilla head coach Santiago Solari was appointed on an interim basis and improved performances have helped the Spaniard land the job on a permanent deal.





Conte, who won two trophies with Chelsea during his two-year stint in west London, was unable to reach an agreement with the Spanish giants.



The former Chelsea manager says he is not sore about the experience and is not planning to return now before next summer.



“I do not feel the need to return as soon as possible”, Conte was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



“I have lived very intense years and I am using this period to recharge my batteries.



“Absolutely not [I do not feel Real Madrid used me], there is nothing to say. I want to rest until June, then in life, never say never.



“I do not feel the need [to take over a team now].



"It is never nice for a coach to take things on the run, it is better to take a team at the start of the season.”



Conte has been constantly linked with a number of coaching jobs across Europe following his departure from Chelsea.

