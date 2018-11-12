XRegister
06 October 2016

12/11/2018 - 11:50 GMT

Not Crisis Time, But Bristol City and Reading Games Vital – Former Leeds Star

 




Noel Whelan believes Leeds United have no need to overreact to their 4-1 defeat at West Brom, but insists that the Whites' next two games, against Bristol City and Reading, respectively, are huge.

Leeds' confidence took a big hit on Saturday after they were taken apart by Darren Moore's Baggies side, who went 4-0 up at the Hawthorns before the visitors grabbed a consolation through Pablo Hernandez.




The Whites slipped to third in the standings following the loss, but Whelan feels there is no reason to overreact.

"We don't need to overreact, but it's one game where we've been found out against a very, very good relegated Premier League outfit", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.
 


The former White insists that there is no need for crisis talk, but Leeds must make sure they bounce back by winning their next two games, at home against Bristol City and Reading.

"It does happen in this league, against these sorts of good sides, it does happen", Whelan continued.


"It's not crisis time, but these next two games at home will be absolutely vital to our season.

"Good teams bounce back straightaway and you've got two very good home games where you can pick maximum points up."

Leeds face a trip to Sheffield United after their next two games and will be looking to build a winning run, having only won twice in their last six Championship matches.
 