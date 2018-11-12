Soon You’ll See Best of Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea, Former Blue Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has insisted that the best is yet to come from Maurizio Sarri’s team following their disappointing draw with Everton on Sunday in the Premier League, and feels it could even arrive by the end of this month.



The Blues slipped to third in the league table after they were held to a stalemate at Stamford Bridge by Marcos Silva’s gritty Everton side, who moved to within just a single point of sixth place.











Chelsea were denied by the heroics of Jordan Pickford and a visiting side that had no intention of falling prey to the attacking onslaught manoeuvred by Sarri’s free-flowing Chelsea in the second half.



Despite the disappointment of dropping points at home, Cundy insisted that the Premier League is yet to witness the best from Sarri and his Chelsea side.





The former Chelsea defender also added that fans will have a better idea of the Blues’ capabilities when they enter the busy schedule heading into new year.



“I still think the best is yet to come from us. You haven't seen the best Sarri Chelsea yet”, Cundy told Chelsea TV.



“I think towards the end of this month, going into next month and the new year, you'll start to see the best of Sarri's Chelsea.”



Chelsea will next face Tottenham Hotspur away from home when they return to action in the Premier League after the international break.

