That’s A Statement – Rangers Star On Motherwell Drubbing

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield has revealed the Gers wanted to show their ruthlessness against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday after their 7-1 win at Ibrox.



Steven Gerrard’s men were leading 3-1 at half time but scored four more goals in the second half to make the score look one-sided.











Arfield, who scored a goal in both halves of the game, admits that his side were sloppy after scoring the opener and wanted to be more relentless in the second half to put out a statement.



“It was a good game to play in. I think we were a bit sloppy after the first goal and then we lost the equalising goal. But it shows again the belief we have got”, Arfield told Rangers’ official website after the game.





“We got back in front, regrouped at half-time and went again. It was a relentless display in the second half.



“I think the sending off eases it a wee bit, but we wanted to put on a show in the second half, be relentless and really put a statement out there. I think we did that.



“We kept the ball and played the whole second half in their half.



"That’s exactly what we wanted to do as a team, so it is a happy day for us.”



Rangers had come in for a bit of criticism after their 4-3 loss against Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on Thursday, a game where they led three times, but allowed the Russians back into it.



The big win against Motherwell took Rangers to within two points of Celtic and Hearts who occupy the top two positions in the Scottish Premiership table.