This Is My Worry With Xherdan Shaqiri Against The Big Teams – Former Liverpool Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has admitted he is unsure whether Xherdan Shaqiri has what it takes to impact games against the Reds' rivals.



Jurgen Klopp snapped up Shaqiri from Stoke City in the summer transfer window and has handed him opportunities.











The Switzerland international was named in the starting eleven for Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Fulham on Sunday and played his part, scoring in the 2-0 win.



McAteer believes there are games when playing Shaqiri works, but he is not sure the attacker should be starting against Liverpool's rivals in the top six.





And with Liverpool spoilt for choice when selecting their midfield three, McAteer admits all things considered he would plump for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.



"There is a time and a place for Shaqiri", McAteer said on LFC TV.



"My worry with Shaqiri is when he plays against the big teams, the likes of United and City.



"Can he influence the game? Has he got enough to get on the ball and dictate? Has he got enough to get on the ball and find that pass for the runners ahead of him?



"I am not so sure", the former Republic of Ireland international stressed.



"I don't know whether that kind of player can slot in there and do that job.



"I think that kind of role is for Oxlade-Chamberlain.



"When we played our best against the top six, Oxlade-Chamberlain showed his quality.



"Against the top six I'd have Oxlade-Chamberlain."



Shaqiri will be hoping to have done enough against Fulham to earn another start for Liverpool after the international break when the Reds take on Watford at Vicarage Road.

