This Is Why Wolves Had Late Chances – Unai Emery

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal manager Unai Emery feels the Gunners pushed for the three points until the very end on Sunday, which resulted in late chances for Wolves.



Wolves came away from the Emirates Stadium with a point on Sunday after holding Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League.











Emery’s side had to rely on Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s strike in the 86th minute to earn them a point after Ivan Cavaleiro had given Wolves the lead in the 13th minute of the game.



As Arsenal pushed for the win, Wolves had two clear-cut openings to win the game in injury time but could only hit the woodwork.





Emery feels Wolves were well-organised at the back and that Arsenal had to take the risk of throwing more men forward to find the winner.



“They worked very well, they were very organised. We worked and took risks in the match too. We have chances and they had chances also”, Emery told his post-match press conference.



"This team, when they scored the first goal, you need to bring things tactically because they were very organised. You need to take a risk.



"They had chances in the last minute because our mentality was still to win.



"For me the match is difficult and we needed to take chances and play tactically. Above all we needed to score.



"I am happy with every player because they worked and with a good attitude.



"We need to continue and to work better. We want to win but then you draw. We want to continue our way and carry on."



The draw against Wolves leaves Arsenal in fifth place, three points behind their closest rivals Tottenham Hotspur who complete the top four in the Premier League table.