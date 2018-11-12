Tottenham Hotspur Game Will Suit Us – Former Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy feels the Blues’ clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League after the international break will suit their style of football.



Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw on Sunday by Everton, who were dogged at the back, but a clash against Spurs could be a more open game.











Maurizio Sarri’s side dominated possession, but were restricted to several long shots as Everton came away with a point from Stamford Bridge.



Cundy explained that Chelsea will be able to play a more expansive game against Spurs, who will not sit back and defend like Everton did.





“The Spurs game will suit our style”, Cundy told Chelsea TV after the stalemate.



“This is a tough game, no matter what either side are doing.



“This will be a game where we can play our style.



“They are not particularly great at the minute, but they are picking up points.”



The draw against Everton ended Chelsea’s five-game winning streak in all competitions as the Blues dropped to third in the league table.



Chelsea and Tottenham are now separated by only a point in the Premier League table and will square off in what is the most-anticipated fixture of matchday 13.