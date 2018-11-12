We Need To Do This – West Ham Star Stresses Importance of National Team Duty

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United defender Fabian Balbuena has revealed that he is looking forward to the international break after helping the Hammers pick up a point against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.



Manuel Pellegrini’s side were behind in the sixth minute when Alex Pritchard’s shot crept past Lukasz Fabianski, but Felipe Anderson scored with a brilliant left-footed shot in the 74th minute to salvage a point for the Hammers as the game finished 1-1.











A number of the West Ham squad will now head off on international duty, and Balbuena will join the Paraguayan squad under head coach Juan Carlos Osorio.



Balbuena has not missed even a minute for West Ham in the Premier League, but is in no mood for a break and feels the young Paraguay squad need to play together as a unit as they aim to qualify for the next World Cup.





“I’m happy for the national team to call me up. Now, we have a game against South Africa, with a new coach.



“There are lots of young, new players with the national team too so we need to create a good group to qualify for the next World Cup”, Balbuena told West Ham United’s official website.



Balbuena has so far won seven caps at international level for his country.



Paraguay did not qualify for either the 2014 or 2018 World Cups, after a run which saw the country present at the 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2010 editions.