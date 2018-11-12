We Needed To Win Before International Break, Liverpool Star Stresses

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has admitted that it was key for the Reds to register a win before the international break following their disappointment against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.



Jurgen Klopp’s men registered a 2-0 win over bottom-placed Fulham at Anfield on Sunday courtesy of goals from Mohamed Salah and Shaqiri that helped them move into second place in the table.











The Reds bounced back from their midweek disappointment against Red Star in Serbia by securing maximum points against Slavisa Jokanovic’s men, who continue to remain in the bottom.



Shaqiri, who was left out of the squad that travelled to Serbia, started the game against Fulham and scored in the 53rd minute before being replaced in the 81st minute by James Milner.





The Switzerland international admitted that it was important for the team to register a win ahead of the international break and added that he hopes everyone comes back healthy from the break to build on this result.



“Now it’s the international break, we wanted to win before that”, Shaqiri told the club’s official website.



“Everybody can go to the national team and we hope everybody comes back healthy.



"That’s the most important thing.



“We just have to keep going and work hard. We are in a good way.”



Liverpool will play 11 games in the next 40 days after the international break as the Premier League enters its busiest and infamous festive period of fixtures.

