XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/11/2018 - 11:12 GMT

We’ll Come Back Refreshed – Celtic Star Sees Benefits of Break




Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain is confident his side can stay at the top of the Scottish Premiership and feels the players will come back rejuvenated after the international break.

The Hoops could only manage a 0-0 draw in their last Scottish Premiership game against Livingston but it was enough to take them to the top of the table as results elsewhere went in Celtic’s favour.




Brendan Rodgers’ side had managed five successive wins in the Premiership before their draw against Livingston and that impressive run has seen them displace Hearts at the summit of the Premiership table.

Bain, who deputised for the injured Craig Gordon in goal against Livingston, feels the Hoops have set high standards of late and will look to stay at the top after the international break.
 


“Now that we’re up to the top, we want to stay there. It’s good going into the international period.

"We get a little break and come back refreshed and ready to go again.

“The standard we’ve set in the past few weeks has been exceptional.


“It’s obviously hard to keep that going and credit to the boys for managing to pull that off every week”, Bain told Celtic’s official website.

Rodgers’ side head into the international break with a game in hand over their nearest rivals Hearts and will take on Hamilton after the players return from international duty.

 