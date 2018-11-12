We’ll Come Back Refreshed – Celtic Star Sees Benefits of Break

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain is confident his side can stay at the top of the Scottish Premiership and feels the players will come back rejuvenated after the international break.



The Hoops could only manage a 0-0 draw in their last Scottish Premiership game against Livingston but it was enough to take them to the top of the table as results elsewhere went in Celtic’s favour.











Brendan Rodgers’ side had managed five successive wins in the Premiership before their draw against Livingston and that impressive run has seen them displace Hearts at the summit of the Premiership table.



Bain, who deputised for the injured Craig Gordon in goal against Livingston, feels the Hoops have set high standards of late and will look to stay at the top after the international break.





“Now that we’re up to the top, we want to stay there. It’s good going into the international period.



"We get a little break and come back refreshed and ready to go again.



“The standard we’ve set in the past few weeks has been exceptional.



“It’s obviously hard to keep that going and credit to the boys for managing to pull that off every week”, Bain told Celtic’s official website.



Rodgers’ side head into the international break with a game in hand over their nearest rivals Hearts and will take on Hamilton after the players return from international duty.