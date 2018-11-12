West Ham United Closing In On Samir Nasri

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are working on a short-term deal to sign former Arsenal and Manchester City star Samir Nasri on a free transfer.



According to the BBC, Nasri is due to have a medical at West Ham and will be able to play for the Hammers from January next year, when his 18-month doping ban comes to an end.











The former Marseille attacker received the 18-month ban in August for an intravenous treatment in a clinic in Los Angeles and the ban was backdated to 1st July 2017.



Nasri has been without a club since February 2018 after leaving Turkish side Antalyaspor.





West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini worked with Nasri while the two were at Manchester City and the Frenchman won the Premier League title under the Chilean in the 2013/14 season.



Before his move to Manchester City, Nasri had a three-year spell at Arsenal where he scored 18 times in 86 appearances.



Nasri last played a game in January 2018 when his side Antalyaspor lost 1-0 to Fenerbahce.