AC Milan Prepare Loan Offer For Manchester United Linked Centre-Back

AC Milan are preparing to launch a loan offer with an obligatory purchase option for Juventus defender Medhi Benatia, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.



The 31-year-old centre-back has started the last two league games for Juventus, but remains a squad option for Massimiliano Allegri this season.











The defender’s future at Juventus has come under the scanner with the January window approaching and AC Milan are interested in taking him to the San Siro this winter.



With Mattia Caldara out with a serious injury, the Rossoneri are looking to bring in a new centre-back and the Juventus man is at the top of their list of targets.





According to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, the Serie A giants are preparing a loan offer with an obligatory purchase option figure set at €15m.



The Rossoneri are also working on the defender’s contract and are prepared to offer him a two-and-a-half-year contract.



It remains to be seen whether Juventus are prepared to let the defender, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, go in January to sit down for talks with the Rossoneri for further negotiations.



They did allow Caldara and Gonzalo Higuain join AC Milan in the summer.

