06 October 2016

13/11/2018 - 20:14 GMT

AC Milan Working To Beat Chelsea and Juventus To Teenage Midfielder

 




AC Milan have started to work behind the scenes to sign Chelsea and Juventus target Sandro Tonali.

The highly-rated teenage midfielder has been included in Roberto Mancini's Italy squad for over the international break, despite only playing Serie B football with Brescia this season.




Both Chelsea and Juventus are keen on landing the midfielder, who has been likened to Azzurri legend Andrea Pirlo, but Brescia are determined to drive a hard bargain.

And they are set to be boosted by the inclusion of another club in the chase for Tonali's signature.
 


Indeed, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, AC Milan have already started work on a deal for Tonali.

Rossoneri sporting director Leonardo has taken personal charge of the bid to sign the midfielder.


Tonali, 18, is a produce of Brescia's youth set-up and club president Massimo Cellino is looking for above €35m in order to let him leave.

It remains to be seen if AC Milan can steal a march on either Chelsea or Juventus in the race for Tonali's signature.
 