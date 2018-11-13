Better Chance Against Leeds United At Elland Road, Bristol City Boss Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City boss Lee Johnson insists that he is glad that his team are playing Leeds United away from home, as it will give them a better chance of getting something from the match.



The Robins have been in dismal form of late, losing their last three league matches and are currently placed 13th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone.











Johnson's men have struggled at Ashton Gate and have lost three of their last six Championship contests at the ground.



Leeds are by contrast fighting for promotion in the upper reaches of the Championship and as such Johnson is well aware the Robins will go north as clear underdogs – though it does not concern him.





“I think Leeds away is the best game you can have now", Johnson said at a press conference.



"You’re the underdog and we seem to play very well as the underdog and not very well when we’re expected to win.



"Sometimes it’s cohesion, sometimes it’s tactical.”



Bristol City have suffered defeat just three times in their eight away games in the league this season, winning on three occasions, and Johnson is pleased the Leeds match is on the road.



“The next one at Leeds has to be spirited.



"I’m quite glad it’s away because we’ve probably got a better chance of getting something away from home, for whatever reason.”



The match at Elland Road will be played on 24th November, after the international break.

