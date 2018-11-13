Celtic Star Warns On RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg Rivalry

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Mikael Lustig has warned his team-mates that the Red Bull Salzburg players will be wanting to prove that they are better than RB Leipzig when they visit Parkhead later next month.



Brendan Rodgers’ men were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by Livingston on Sunday following their commendable win over RB Leipzig at Parkhead in the Europa League.











Despite sharing the points with Gary Holt’s men, Celtic entered the international break as league leaders in the Scottish Premiership after former leaders Hearts suffered a 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock.



The win over RB Leipzig has put the Bhoys back on track in the Europa League, with games against Rosenborg and Red Bull Salzburg remaining in Group B.





But the going will be tough, with Lustig warning his team-mates that the Red Bull Salzburg players will be wanting to prove that they are better than RB Leipzig when they visit Parkhead next month.



“As a footballer the Salzburg players will want to prove they are better than Leipzig”, Lustig was quoted as saying by the Herald.



“I don’t worry about that.



"We’re doing well domestically, but we want to prove we can do it in Europe too.”



Red Bull Salzburg registered a comfortable 3-1 win over Celtic during the reverse fixture last month and are currently leading Group B after winning all four of their games so far in the Europa League.

