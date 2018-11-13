Didn’t Know Magnitude of Rangers Until I Pulled On Badge, Summer Signing Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield has admitted that he did not truly realise the magnitude of the Gers until he signed for the Old Firm giants from Burnley in the summer.



Arfield, who made the switch to Ibrox on a free transfer in the summer, has quickly established himself as an integral member of Steven Gerrard’s team this term.











The 30-year-old netted a brace during the Gers’ thumping 7-1 win over Motherwell on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership and has now scored four goals and registered just as many assists in the competition.



Arfield admitted that he did not have any idea about the magnitude of the demands associated with representing Rangers until he signed for the club and insisted that it is something he craved at this point in his career.





The midfielder also added that he is relishing the responsibility of making many people happy on a regular basis at Ibrox.



“Obviously you come into this massive club, I don’t think you really get a kind of taste for it and feel for it until you put on the badge and you come in as a player”, Arfield told Rangers TV.



“I think the fans, obviously, are the mainstay of the club, but until you are in there as a player and you try and talk to friends and family about the magnitude of this club, you have not really got a feeling.



“Everybody in this dressing room, probably the majority of them, have known the size of the club, but as I said the whole expectation, the demand at this time of my career is something that I craved.



“It’s something that I’m absolutely buzzing that you have got an opportunity to make many people happy on a regular basis.”



Arfield has already made 21 appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far this season.

