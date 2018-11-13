XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/11/2018 - 13:17 GMT

He’s England Bound – Pordenone Supremo Confirms West Ham Target Heading For Trial

 




Pordenone president Mauro Lovisa has confirmed that highly-rated goalkeeper Marco Meneghetti, who has been linked with West Ham, will soon undergo a trial with an English club.

A product of the Pordenone academy, the 17-year-old goalkeeper has impressed in the third tier of Italian football and has caught the eye of a number of talent spotters.




Serie A giants Inter have been keeping tabs on the youngster’s development, but there are suggestions he has also attracted interest from England.

West Ham have been on the young goalkeeper’s trail and were claimed to want him as recently as the summer.
 


And Lovisa revealed that the Meneghetti will soon be travelling to England and undergo a trial with a top English club, though he has refused to name names.

He told Italian broadcaster Rai Sport: “Meneghetti will go to England to undergo trial at a major English club.


“He’s been with us for many years that’s because we believe in him a lot.

“He is not only a strong boy, but has a good head on his shoulders.”

It remains to be seen whether the unnamed English club are indeed West Ham or another outfit have joined the chase for the Italian.

However, the president's comments could indicate a Premier League outfit as the likely destination.

Meneghetti broke into the Pordenone team this season and has four senior appearances under his belt.
 