I Know All About Playing With World Class Players – Xherdan Shaqiri

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri insists that he has prior experience of playing alongside world class players, such as Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, and he already knew all about the quality on offer at Anfield before he joined the Reds.



The Swiss international netted his second goal of the season at the weekend as his side beat relegation battlers Fulham 2-0 at Anfield.











He was given a standing ovation by the fans as he was replaced in the 81st minute, with the Swiss thanking the supporters for their show of faith.



Shaqiri took time to praise the quality on offer at the club, but insists he knows how to play with top notch stars from his time in Germany.





Having played with French star Ribery and Dutch winger Robben, Shaqiri insists that he has always been accustomed to playing with high quality players and is proud to be a Liverpool player.



“It’s always better if you’ve got better players around you", Shaqiri told his club's official website.



"You can be more offensive if you know that you are for sure going to have more possession than the opponent.



“I played in Bayern Munich with Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben so it's nothing new for me.



"I knew already how good these very talented players are.



“We have a very good team, a young team, so our process is going very well and I’m just proud to be part of this team.



"I try to give good performances and pay the coach and the fans back."



Liverpool will have to wait for the opportunity to record another win until after the international break.

