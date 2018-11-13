If Celtic Had Got John McGinn He Wouldn’t Get Chance – Ex-Scotland Star On Ryan Christie

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Michael Stewart says that Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie would not be getting his chance had the Hoops beaten Aston Villa to the signature of John McGinn in the summer.



Celtic wanted McGinn and had two bids rejected by Hibernian before the player was sold to Aston Villa.











Christie meanwhile has taken his chance of late, and has started in Celtic’s last three Scottish Premiership games in the absence of Olivier Ntcham and Scott Brown.



The 23-year old signed a contract extension with Celtic on Monday and will remain at the club until 2022.





Stewart pointed out that Christie has done well to take his opportunities, but thinks he needs to maintain a high level to become a regular at the club for the next two to three years.



“Two months on from the end of August and John McGinn doesn't sign, there was a disaster looming at Celtic – the options in midfield were looking paper thin – but now, because of that, Ryan Christie has got his chance”, Stewart said on BBC Sportsound.



“If John McGinn was at Celtic, Ryan Christie would not be getting his chance.



"He's taken his chance wonderfully well, but to be a mainstay at Celtic over the next two to three years, he's got to maintain those levels and, with the confidence levels he has at the moment, there's no reason he shouldn't."



However, Stewart still sees Christie as behind Brown and Ntcham when they are fully fit.



"Celtic play so many games, there is inevitably going to be a rotation of players and, let's be honest, when push comes to shove at the back end of the season and everybody's fit, I would be astonished if Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham are not in the side", Stewart added.



Christie was used in a central midfield role in Celtic’s last two Premiership games, against Hearts and Livingston.



The former Inverness attacking midfielder has managed two goals in eight Premiership games for the Hoops so far and with a busy period coming up after the international break, Christie will hope to get more minutes on the pitch.