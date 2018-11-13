I’m Excited By Ryan Christie, Celtic Legend Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend John Hartson believes Ryan Christie has done well to earn his new contract with the Hoops and wants to see how the midfielder develops in the coming season.



Christie has taken his chance in Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham’s absence and has started in Celtic’s last three Scottish Premiership games, scoring twice in the process.











The attacking midfielder’s impressive form has seen Celtic reward him with a new contract that runs until 2022.



Hartson was delighted with the work Christie has put in to make his way into the first team and wrote in his Evening Times column: “He is thoroughly deserving of that new contract and I just think he is the classic example of a boy who has seized his chance.





“I just don’t think that he will be the one to make way when Brown comes back, likely after the international break.



“But I also think that it is a decision that Brendan Rodgers will enjoy having to make.



“I’m excited to see just how Christie develops over the next couple of seasons because he will draw so much belief from playing regularly and he really does have something to offer”, Hartson added.



Celtic will play nine games in less than 30 days after the international break and Christie will hope he gets regular minutes on the pitch as manager Brendan Rodgers may have to rotate his squad.



Christie played in a midfield role in Celtic’s last game against Livingston on Sunday in the Premiership as the Hoops managed a 0-0 draw to move above Hearts and to the top of the table.